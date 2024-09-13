Published 14:24 IST, September 13th 2024
Ford to Restart Manufacturing From Tamil Nadu Plant After CM Stalin's Meet with Company Official
Ford Motor plans to restart a manufacturing plant for exports in Tamil Nadu, the company said, potentially re-entering a market it exited three years ago
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Ford Motor plans to restart a manufacturing plant for exports in Tamil Nadu, the company said, potentially re-entering a market it exited three years ago | Image: Ford Motors
- Listen to this article
Advertisement
13:41 IST, September 13th 2024