  • FSSAI Withdraws Advisory Directing Removal Of 'A1' And 'A2' Types Claim On Milk Products

Published 20:35 IST, August 26th 2024

FSSAI Withdraws Advisory Directing Removal Of 'A1' And 'A2' Types Claim On Milk Products

FSSAI, the food safety regulator, on Monday, withdrew its advisory directing food businesses to remove claims of 'A1' and 'A2' types of milk and milk products.

Reported by: Digital Desk
FSSAI orders removal of A1, A2 milk claims from products
FSSAI withdrew orders on the removal of A1, A2 milk claims on products | Image: Freepik
