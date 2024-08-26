Published 20:35 IST, August 26th 2024
FSSAI Withdraws Advisory Directing Removal Of 'A1' And 'A2' Types Claim On Milk Products
FSSAI, the food safety regulator, on Monday, withdrew its advisory directing food businesses to remove claims of 'A1' and 'A2' types of milk and milk products.
20:35 IST, August 26th 2024