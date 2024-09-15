Published 09:29 IST, September 15th 2024
Good News! New Vande Bharat Express to Connect Howrah Bridge to Rourkela, Check Routes and Timings
New express train will link Kolkata’s Howrah with the smart city of Rourkela in Odisha, offering passengers a faster and more comfortable travel experience.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
New Vande Bharat Train Route and Stoppages Revealed: Set to Launch on September 15 | Image: PTI (Representational Image)
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
09:29 IST, September 15th 2024