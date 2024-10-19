Published 23:02 IST, October 19th 2024
Governor Ravi Should Not Be Blamed, Stop Politicising Anthem Row: Union Minister Murugan Tells DMK
Union Minister L Murugan said that the governor should not be held accountable for any ‘lapse’ in anthem row. He said that Stalin govt is politicizing matter.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan | Image: ANI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
23:01 IST, October 19th 2024