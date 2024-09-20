sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Tirupati Laddus Row | Quad Summit | PM Modi's US Trip | Middle East Tensions | Kolkata Horror |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Gunshots Fired On Kalka Congress Candidate Pradeep Chaudhary's Convoy In Panchkula, 2 Injured

Published 22:42 IST, September 20th 2024

Gunshots Fired On Kalka Congress Candidate Pradeep Chaudhary's Convoy In Panchkula, 2 Injured

Gunshots fired on Congress candidate from the Kalka Assembly seat in Haryana, Pradeep Chaudhary’s convoy on Friday by a few miscreants in the Panchkula district

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Gunshots fired in Imphal
Gunshots fired on convoy of Congress candidate from Kalka Pradeep Chaudhary in Panchkula | Image: Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

18:12 IST, September 20th 2024