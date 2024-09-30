Published 21:06 IST, September 30th 2024
'Haven't Slept for 45 Days': Bajaj Employee Cites Intense Work Pressure in Suicide Note
In his letter, Tarun expressed deep concern about losing his job with Bajaj Finance, claiming, “I am very tense about the future".
India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Surabhi Shaurya
