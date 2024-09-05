Published 13:20 IST, September 5th 2024
HC Seeks CBI Report On Nasty Social Media Posts On RG Kar Hospital Rape-Murder Victim
The Calcutta High Court directed the CBI to file a report by September 18 on detestable posts being made on social media regarding the rape-murder victim
The Calcutta High Court directed the CBI to file a report by September 18 on detestable posts being made on social media regarding the rape-murder victim | Image: ANI
