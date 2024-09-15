Published 11:44 IST, September 15th 2024
How Being a First Time Offender Affects Penalties: ASG SV Raju Explains
In the 5th edition of the Ram Jethmalani Memorial Lecture Series, ASG SV Raju explained about the new initiatives and relaxations for the first time offenders
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
In the 5th edition of the Ram Jethmalani Memorial Lecture Series, ASG SV Raju explained about the new initiatives and relaxations for the first time offenders | Image: Republic
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
11:27 IST, September 15th 2024