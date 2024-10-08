sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kolkata Horror | Army Jawans Kidnapped In J&K | Nasrallah's Successor Killed | Election Results | Mexican Mayor Murdered | RG Kar Case |

Published 20:07 IST, October 8th 2024

How BJP Turned The Tide to Defeat Congress in Haryana

The BJP deftly turned the tables and snatched victory from the clutches of Congress, showcasing their prowess as the results of Haryana polls rolled in.

Reported by: Surabhi Shaurya
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
The BJP deftly turned the tables and snatched victory from the clutches of Congress, showcasing their prowess as the results of Haryana polls rolled in.
The BJP deftly turned the tables and snatched victory from the clutches of Congress, showcasing their prowess as the results of Haryana polls rolled in. | Image: Republic Digital
  • Listen to this article
  • 6 min read
Advertisement

20:05 IST, October 8th 2024