How Many MLAs Will Take Oath Today During Grand Event In Maharashtra: Fadnavis Answers

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister-designate Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said that they will inform by evening today as to how many MLAs will be taking oath of office tomorrow along with the Chief Minister and his deputies. Fadnavis announced Ajit Pawar name as his first Deputy Chief Minister but did not give any clarity on what will be Eknath Shinde 's role.

“The swearing-in ceremony of the new government will be held tomorrow at 5.30 pm in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ... We will decide by evening who all will take oath tomorrow. Yesterday I met Eknath Shinde and requested him that it is the wish of Mahayuti workers that he should be with us in this government. I have full faith that he will be with us... We will fulfill the promises made to the people of Maharashtra...,” Fadnavis said.

“Eknath Shinde in his capacity as President of Shiv Sena and head of Shiv Sena's Legislature Party, has given a letter recommending my name for the post of Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Along with this, Nationalist Congress Party President and Legislature Party leader Ajit Dada Pawar have also given a similar letter... Independent MLAs who are with us, all have submitted a letter to the Governor...,” Fadnavis announced.

Devendra Fadnavis further added that the posts of CM and DCM are just technical posts. “We all will work together for Maharashtra. Other ministers will be decided in upcoming meetings.”

“We have met the Governor and handed over the letter of support to stake claim to form the government in the state. Our alliance partners Shiv Sena and NCP have requested the Governor that I should be sworn in as Mahayuti CM... Governor accepted all the requests and invited us for the oath ceremony tomorrow at 5.30 pm...,” Fadnavis added.

Speaking at the presser, Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde said, “I am very happy with the completion of two and a half years. The work done by our government, the Mahayuti government, the three of us and our team in the last 2.5 years is remarkable. It will be written in golden letters in history. We are happy that we took such big decisions...”