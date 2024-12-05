IIT-Madras Sparks Row Over 'Product Test' On School Students Without Permission, Inquiry Ordered

Chennai: IIT -Madras has sparked a row over the conduct of a “product test” on students of Vana Vani Matriculation Higher Secondary School inside the campus allegedly without obtaining parents' consent on the same. The parents of the students, part in the product test, have alleged that the school management and IIT authorities didn’t obtain their consent before exposing their children to the said test.

A complaint was also filed to the state education department, after inaction from the IIT- Madras management over the complaints filed by the parents in the event. The state education department has ordered an inquiry and replaced the school principal.

Meanwhile, the IIT-Madras administration has claimed that they have issued warnings to professors involved in the process.

Reports suggested that the ‘product test’ took place on August 19, following which the parents alleged that students were made to wear a “smart insole” inside their shoes and a smartwatch. They were asked to walk and jump short distances while data was collected, without their permission.

The school is run by IIT-Madras and operates on the institute’s premises. After complaints to the IIT-Madras management, which allegedly went unanswered, the parents filed a complaint with the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC).