sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Tirupati Laddus Row | PM Modi's US Trip | Middle East Tensions | Kolkata Horror | Quad Summit |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • 'Imported Agenda': PM Modi Slams Congress, Says 'It's Selling Hate In Name Of Mohabbat Ki Dukaan'

Published 18:17 IST, September 19th 2024

'Imported Agenda': PM Modi Slams Congress, Says 'It's Selling Hate In Name Of Mohabbat Ki Dukaan'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Congress party in Katra saying there vision has never gone beyond the vote bank politics.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Shashwat Bhandari
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
PM Modi
PM Modi slams Congress saying it's working on imported agenda, wants to sell hate from 'Mohabbat Ki Duran'. | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

15:56 IST, September 19th 2024