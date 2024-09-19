Published 18:17 IST, September 19th 2024
'Imported Agenda': PM Modi Slams Congress, Says 'It's Selling Hate In Name Of Mohabbat Ki Dukaan'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Congress party in Katra saying there vision has never gone beyond the vote bank politics.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Shashwat Bhandari
PM Modi slams Congress saying it's working on imported agenda, wants to sell hate from 'Mohabbat Ki Duran'. | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
15:56 IST, September 19th 2024