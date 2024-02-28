Delhi police have reopened service lanes at Singhu and Tikri border points with Haryana, which were closed for two weeks due to the farmers' ‘Delhi Chalo’ march. A senior police officer stated that the lanes were opened over the weekend to ease commuting for locals. Despite this, strict vigilance by police and paramilitary forces will be maintained round the clock.

The removal of two large cement barriers at Singhu and Tikri borders on Sunday allowed for easier passage for commuters walking towards Delhi. These barriers had delayed the process due to their concrete construction. The farmers' march, demanding a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops and other concessions, had been halted by security forces. Farmer leaders have announced their intention to continue camping at certain border points until February 29, when further action will be decided. Their demands include MSP assurance, pension for farmers, no increase in electricity tariff, and justice for victims of previous violence.