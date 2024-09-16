Published 14:18 IST, September 16th 2024
India Gets Its First Vande Metro: Ahmedabad to Bhuj in 5.45 Hours From Tomorrow | Details
The Vande Metro services from Ahmedabad to Bhuj will commence operations on September 17, while that from Bhuj to Ahmedabad will start on September 18.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
India to Get Its First Vande Metro Today: Ahmedabad to Bhuj in 5.45 Hours From Tomorrow | Details | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
12:58 IST, September 16th 2024