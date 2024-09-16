sb.scorecardresearch
  • India Gets Its First Vande Metro: Ahmedabad to Bhuj in 5.45 Hours From Tomorrow | Details

Published 14:18 IST, September 16th 2024

India Gets Its First Vande Metro: Ahmedabad to Bhuj in 5.45 Hours From Tomorrow | Details

The Vande Metro services from Ahmedabad to Bhuj will commence operations on September 17, while that from Bhuj to Ahmedabad will start on September 18.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Image: X
