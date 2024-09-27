Published 19:31 IST, September 27th 2024
Railways Likely to Run Nearly 6,000 Special Trains This Festive Season: Vaishnaw
Indian Railways has decided to run nearly 6,000 special trains to help more than one crore passengers get home for the Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath festivals.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Railways to run nearly 6,000 special trains this festive season, says Vaishnaw | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
19:31 IST, September 27th 2024