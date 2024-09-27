sb.scorecardresearch
  • Railways Likely to Run Nearly 6,000 Special Trains This Festive Season: Vaishnaw

Published 19:31 IST, September 27th 2024

Railways Likely to Run Nearly 6,000 Special Trains This Festive Season: Vaishnaw

Indian Railways has decided to run nearly 6,000 special trains to help more than one crore passengers get home for the Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath festivals.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Image: PTI
