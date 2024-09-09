Published 18:18 IST, September 9th 2024
Floodwaters Expected to Recede in Vijayawada as Budameru Inflow Reduces: Andhra CM
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced on Monday that floodwaters inflow into Budameru rivulet decreases and relief efforts underway.
Reported by: Digital Desk
Inflow into Budameru reduces, flood water expected to recede in Vijayawada, says Andhra CM | Image: PTI
- 2 min read
18:18 IST, September 9th 2024