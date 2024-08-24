Published 10:39 IST, August 24th 2024
Iranian Hackers Targeted WhatsApp Accounts of Staffers in Biden, Trump Administrations, Meta Says
Same Iranian hacking group believed to have targeted both the Democratic and Republican presidential campaigns, tried to go after WhatsApp accounts of staffers
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Same Iranian hacking group believed to have targeted both the Democratic and Republican presidential campaigns, tried to go after WhatsApp accounts of staffers | Image: Unsplash
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
10:39 IST, August 24th 2024