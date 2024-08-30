Published 11:30 IST, August 30th 2024
JMM MLA Ramdas Soren Takes Oath as Minister, Replaces Champai Soren in Jharkhand Cabinet
JMM legislator Ramdas Soren on Friday took oath as a minister in the Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
JMM legislator Ramdas Soren on Friday took oath as a minister in the Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand. | Image: Republic, PTI
