Published 11:30 IST, August 30th 2024

JMM MLA Ramdas Soren Takes Oath as Minister, Replaces Champai Soren in Jharkhand Cabinet

JMM legislator Ramdas Soren on Friday took oath as a minister in the Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
11:30 IST, August 30th 2024