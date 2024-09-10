Published 17:36 IST, September 10th 2024
Junior Doctors Continue With ‘Cease Work' Despite SC's '5 PM Back to Work' Deadline in Kolkata
The agitating junior doctors protesting against the rape and murder of Abhaya defied the Supreme Court's directive to join duties by 5 PM on Tuesday.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Junior Doctors Continue With ‘Cease Work' Despite SC's '5 PM Back to Work' Deadline in Kolkata | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
17:36 IST, September 10th 2024