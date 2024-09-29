sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Nepal Floods | Burari rerun | Sunita Williams | India slam Pak at UN | Mpox | Israel-Hezbollah War | Elections 2024 | Tirupati Laddu Row |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • RG Kar Case: Junior Doctors May Consider Total 'Cease Work' Again After SC Hearing Tomorrow

Published 10:19 IST, September 29th 2024

RG Kar Case: Junior Doctors May Consider Total 'Cease Work' Again After SC Hearing Tomorrow

West Bengal junior doctors have said that they may go back to total 'cease work' and will decide on the same after Supreme Court hearing in RG Kar Case tomorrow

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Doctors to Consider Total Cease Work Again after SC Hearing on RG Kar Case tomorrow
Doctors to Consider Total Cease Work Again after SC Hearing on RG Kar Case tomorrow | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

06:52 IST, September 29th 2024