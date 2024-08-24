sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi's Ukraine Visit | #JusticeforAbhaya | Mission RHUMI 2024 | Sunita Williams | Mpox | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Karnataka Shocker: Woman Kidnapped, Drugged, and Raped by Instagram Friend

Published 17:24 IST, August 24th 2024

Karnataka Shocker: Woman Kidnapped, Drugged, and Raped by Instagram Friend

According to a complaint lodged by the woman and her family, Althaf had laced the drink and forced her to drink it.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Man slits his throat inside court in Noida.
According to a complaint lodged by the woman and her family, Althaf had laced the drink and forced her to drink it. | Image: Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

17:24 IST, August 24th 2024