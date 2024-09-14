sb.scorecardresearch
  • 'We Need You...': Mamata Assures Justice to Protesting RG Kar Doctors Amid Massive Sloganeering

Published 14:01 IST, September 14th 2024

'We Need You...': Mamata Assures Justice to Protesting RG Kar Doctors Amid Massive Sloganeering

Mamata Banerjee has reached the protest side in front of state health department headquarters in Salt Lake in Kolkata amid growing outrage

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Bhanu Pratap
13:16 IST, September 14th 2024