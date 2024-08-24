Published 01:39 IST, August 25th 2024
Kolkata Police Extends Prohibitory Orders Till August 31 Near RG Kar Hospital
The Kolkata Police has extended prohibitory orders near the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital for an additional week, until August 31.
Reported by: Digital Desk
Image: RG Kar Medical college
