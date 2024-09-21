Published 00:21 IST, September 22nd 2024
Junior Doctors Set Up 'Mobile Abhaya Clinic' for Flood Victims in West Bengal
A group of junior doctors headed to the flood-affected regions in East and Paschim Medinipur, providing relief and medical care aid through the 'Abhaya Clinic'.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Junior Doctors Set Up 'Mobile Abhaya Clinic' for Flood Victims in West Bengal | Image: Republic
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
00:21 IST, September 22nd 2024