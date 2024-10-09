sb.scorecardresearch
Published 11:29 IST, October 9th 2024

RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: Doctors' Association Begins Nationwide Hunger Strike | LIVE

Doctors' Association FAIMA has called for a nationwide hunger strike today, supporting protests over the alleged rape and murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Doctors' protest
Junior doctors and others during a mega rally in protest against the alleged rape-murder of a medic at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata. | Image: PTI
  • 4 min read
08:00 IST, October 9th 2024