Published 11:29 IST, October 9th 2024
RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: Doctors' Association Begins Nationwide Hunger Strike | LIVE
Doctors' Association FAIMA has called for a nationwide hunger strike today, supporting protests over the alleged rape and murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata.
- India News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Junior doctors and others during a mega rally in protest against the alleged rape-murder of a medic at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata. | Image: PTI
