Published 21:13 IST, September 30th 2024

Kota: Govt School Teacher Killed After Speeding Truck Crashes Into Van

A speeding truck on Monday rammed into a van carrying four government school teachers on NH-52, killing one of them and injuring the rest in Kota, Rajasthan.

Govt school teacher killed after speeding truck crashes into van in Kota | Image: Republic/representative
