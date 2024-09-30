Published 21:13 IST, September 30th 2024
Kota: Govt School Teacher Killed After Speeding Truck Crashes Into Van
A speeding truck on Monday rammed into a van carrying four government school teachers on NH-52, killing one of them and injuring the rest in Kota, Rajasthan.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Govt school teacher killed after speeding truck crashes into van in Kota | Image: Republic/representative
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
21:13 IST, September 30th 2024