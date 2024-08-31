Published 10:11 IST, August 31st 2024
Malfunctioned Helicopter Being Airlifted by MI-17 Crashes in Kedarnath | VIDEO
A malfunctioned helicopter, while being transported from Kedarnath Dham crashed after falling down, on the wee hours of Saturday.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
A malfunctioned helicopter, while being transported from Kedarnath Dham crashed after falling down, on the wee hours of Saturday. | Image: Republic
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
09:47 IST, August 31st 2024