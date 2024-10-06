Published 23:28 IST, October 6th 2024
Meghalaya Flash Floods: Death Toll Rises to 15 as Rescue Efforts Continue in Garo Hills
On Saturday, at least 10 people died, including 7 of a family when flash floods triggered a landslide that engulfed their home in West Garo Hills district.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Meghalaya Flash Floods: Death Toll Rises to 15 as Rescue Efforts Continue in Garo Hills | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
23:28 IST, October 6th 2024