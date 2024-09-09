Published 12:58 IST, September 9th 2024
Minor Dalit Girl Raped in Moving Car in UP's Gonda, 2 Held
The girl somehow reached her home and informed her family members about the incident. Her mother made a complaint to the police on Sunday.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Minor Dalit Girl Raped in Moving Car in UP's Gonda, 2 Held (Representational image) | Image: Shutterstock/ Representative
