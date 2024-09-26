Published 13:35 IST, September 26th 2024
Minor Girl Dies of Suspected Food Poisoning Incident in UP's Muzaffarnagar
A ten-year-old girl died and four other family members fell ill due to suspected food poisoning here, officials said.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Image: Unsplash
