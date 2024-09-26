sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Bengaluru Murder | Middle-East Tensions | Religious Conversion Row | US Elections | Coldplay Fever |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Minor Girl Dies of Suspected Food Poisoning Incident in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Published 13:35 IST, September 26th 2024

Minor Girl Dies of Suspected Food Poisoning Incident in UP's Muzaffarnagar

A ten-year-old girl died and four other family members fell ill due to suspected food poisoning here, officials said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Minor death
A ten-year-old girl died and four other family members fell ill due to suspected food poisoning here, officials said. | Image: Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

13:35 IST, September 26th 2024