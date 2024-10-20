Published 13:00 IST, October 20th 2024
Mizoram Commercial Vehicle Owners to Go On Indefinite Strike From Oct 23 Over Fuel Price Hike
Commercial vehicle owners in Mizoram have decided to go on an indefinite strike from October 23 demanding reduction in prices of fuel.
Commercial vehicle owners in Mizoram have decided to go on an indefinite strike from October 23 demanding reduction in prices of fuel. | Image: Shutterstock/ Representational
