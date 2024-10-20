sb.scorecardresearch
  • Mizoram Commercial Vehicle Owners to Go On Indefinite Strike From Oct 23 Over Fuel Price Hike

Published 13:00 IST, October 20th 2024

Mizoram Commercial Vehicle Owners to Go On Indefinite Strike From Oct 23 Over Fuel Price Hike

Commercial vehicle owners in Mizoram have decided to go on an indefinite strike from October 23 demanding reduction in prices of fuel.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Commercial vehicle owners in Mizoram have decided to go on an indefinite strike from October 23 demanding reduction in prices of fuel. | Image: Shutterstock/ Representational
