Published 15:07 IST, September 11th 2024

MP Govt Nod to Hand Over Operations of State Cooperative Dairies to NDDB for 5 Years; Cong Opposes

The MP government has given its consent to hand over for the next five years the operations of the MP State Cooperative Dairy Federation and the milk unions

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav
The MP government has given its consent to hand over for the next five years the operations of the MP State Cooperative Dairy Federation and the milk unions | Image: X/ Dr Mohan Yadav
