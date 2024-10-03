Published 14:51 IST, October 3rd 2024
MP Youth Congress President Booked for ‘Misleading’ Parody Song Mocking CM Mohan Yadav
The Indore police have booked MP Youth Congress president Mitendra Darshan Singh for allegedly targeting CM Mohan Yadav with a 'misleading' parody mocking
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
The Indore police have booked MP Youth Congress president Mitendra Darshan Singh for allegedly targeting CM Mohan Yadav with a 'misleading' parody mocking | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
14:51 IST, October 3rd 2024