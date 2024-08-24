Published 07:51 IST, August 24th 2024
Nepal Road Accident: Death Toll in Tanahun Bus Plunge Rises to 41
The death toll from the bus carrying Indian passengers that plunged into the Marsyangdi River in Nepal's Tanahun district has risen to 41
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
The death toll from the bus carrying Indian passengers that plunged into the Marsyangdi River in Nepal's Tanahun district has risen to 41 | Image: ANI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
07:21 IST, August 24th 2024