sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 | Sunita Williams | US Elections | Manipur Attacks | Paralympics 2024 | #JusticeforAbhaya |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • New Applicants for Aadhaar in Assam Need to Submit NRC Application Receipt Number: Himanta

Published 19:15 IST, September 7th 2024

New Applicants for Aadhaar in Assam Need to Submit NRC Application Receipt Number: Himanta

Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that all new applicants for Aadhaar cards in the state must now submit their NRC Application Receipt Number (ARN).

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Assam govt to start 35 new centres for free dialysis: Himanta
Assam Aadhaar Applicants Must Submit NRC Application Receipt Number, Says CM Himanta | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

19:15 IST, September 7th 2024