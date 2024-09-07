Published 19:15 IST, September 7th 2024
New Applicants for Aadhaar in Assam Need to Submit NRC Application Receipt Number: Himanta
Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that all new applicants for Aadhaar cards in the state must now submit their NRC Application Receipt Number (ARN).
Assam Aadhaar Applicants Must Submit NRC Application Receipt Number, Says CM Himanta | Image: PTI
