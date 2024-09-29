sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Nepal Floods | Burari rerun | Israel-Hezbollah War | RG Kar Case | Sunita Williams | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • NHAI’s New Toll Payment System: How Faulty FASTags Will Impact Vehicle Owners’ Registrations

Published 19:35 IST, September 29th 2024

NHAI’s New Toll Payment System: How Faulty FASTags Will Impact Vehicle Owners’ Registrations

NHAI plans to track unpaid tolls via the Vahan system, restricting vehicle transactions for owners with faulty or blacklisted FASTags.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
NHAI’s New Toll Payment System: How Faulty FASTags Will Impact Vehicle Owners’ Registrations
NHAI’s New Toll Payment System: How Faulty FASTags Will Impact Vehicle Owners’ Registrations | Image: PTI (FILE PHOTO)
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

19:35 IST, September 29th 2024