Published 19:35 IST, September 29th 2024
NHAI’s New Toll Payment System: How Faulty FASTags Will Impact Vehicle Owners’ Registrations
NHAI plans to track unpaid tolls via the Vahan system, restricting vehicle transactions for owners with faulty or blacklisted FASTags.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
NHAI’s New Toll Payment System: How Faulty FASTags Will Impact Vehicle Owners’ Registrations | Image: PTI (FILE PHOTO)
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
19:35 IST, September 29th 2024