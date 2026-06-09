'No ID, No Entry': Karnataka Cracks Down On Underage Drinking, Orders Strict Checks At Pubs And Bars

Bengaluru: In a much-needed move aimed at protecting the youth of the state, Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge has directed senior police officials to enforce strict age-verification measures at pubs, breweries, bars, clubs, lounges, restaurants and all other establishments serving liquor across the state.

The Home Minister has instructed police authorities to issue notices to all liquor-serving establishments, making it clear that underage persons must neither be allowed entry nor served alcohol under any circumstances.

The decision comes amid growing concern over underage drinking and substance exposure among adolescents and young adults in Bengaluru.

Alarming Study Raises Concerns

The DK Shivakumar-led Karnataka government's action follows findings from a recent study conducted among 4,093 students from pre-university courses, undergraduate colleges and higher secondary classes across four educational institutions in Bengaluru.

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The research was carried out by teams from St. John's Medical College, Bengaluru, Christ University, Bengaluru, and Kasturba Medical College, Manipal. According to the study, one in three adolescents in Bengaluru are at risk of developing health problems due to alcohol or tobacco use.

The findings also showed that 33 per cent of young adults surveyed consumed alcohol, while nearly 18 per cent were addicted to tobacco. These figures are significantly higher than both national and state averages. The national prevalence rates stand at 8.7 per cent for tobacco use and 7.9 per cent for alcohol use, while Karnataka's reported prevalence is 4.7 per cent for tobacco use and 8.5 per cent for alcohol consumption.

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The study also found that the median age for starting alcohol consumption among Bengaluru adolescents was 17 years. Some respondents reported beginning alcohol use as early as eight years of age.

Underage Drinking A Public Health Concern

Taking note of the findings, Priyank Kharge directed police officials to treat underage drinking not merely as a licensing violation but as a serious youth-safety and public-health issue. All establishments serving liquor have been ordered to implement rigorous age-verification protocols both at the point of entry and before serving alcohol.

List Of Key Directions Issued

No ID, No Entry: No person shall be allowed entry into pubs, breweries, bars, clubs or liquor-serving establishments without valid age proof. Mandatory Age Verification: Establishments must verify government-issued identification before permitting entry or serving alcohol. Strict Action For Violations: Any establishment found serving liquor to underage persons or abetting underage drinking will be dealt with severely under applicable law. Accountability Of Management: Owners, managers, licence-holders and event organisers will be held responsible for violations within their premises. CCTV compliance: Ensure entrance CCTV is functional and preserved for a minimum defined period to verify compliance during investigation. Special Focus On Youth Protection: Police will also coordinate with educational institutions, parents, resident welfare associations and citizen groups to prevent minors from being exposed to alcohol, tobacco and narcotics.

The Home Minister has made it clear that Karnataka will adopt a zero-tolerance policy towards establishments that enable or encourage underage drinking.

"Children and young people must be protected from alcohol and substance abuse. Commercial establishments cannot place profit above the safety and future of our youth. the rule is simple: No ID, no entry. any establishment abetting underage drinking will face severe action,” the Minister warned.