'Nobody Takes His Tweets Seriously':  Piyush Goyal Dismisses Akhilesh Yadav’s Ram Mandir Donation Allegations, Says UP Public Will Reject Him Again

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday strongly rejected allegations made by Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav regarding the alleged embezzlement of donation funds at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, stating that the public lacks trust in the opposition leader's statements.

"No one takes the tweets of Akhilesh Yadav seriously," Goyal told reporters. "Considering how Akhilesh Yadav deprived Uttar Pradesh of development, the anarchy that prevailed, his promotion of the politics of discrimination... the public will reject him once again." He added that the ruling alliance would remain secure in its position based on its administrative track record.

The political dispute intensified after Yadav used social media to claim that "crores of rupees" from devotees' offerings had gone missing, calling the reported discrepancies "highly embarrassing" and a direct hit to the faith of millions of devotees globally. Yadav urged the judiciary to take suo motu cognisance of the matter, describing the initial defense from the temple administration as an inadequate "40-second explanation" and a mere "verbal formality." He demanded a full gathering of the trustees and the verification of physical cash counts against security footage.

Members of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust have moved quickly to counter the narrative. Mahant Dinendra Das Maharaj stated that all financial decisions and transactions within the Trust are meticulously documented, handled collectively, and subjected to rigorous oversight. "Accounts of all transactions are meticulously maintained, and everything is proceeding correctly and transparently," he said, adding that the Trust operates with absolute integrity.

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Trust General Secretary Champat Rai confirmed that routine financial audits, conducted in coordination with the State Bank of India, are currently underway. He emphasiSed that these audits are part of an established, periodic oversight mechanism and that no unusual discrepancies or noteworthy evidence of fraud have been uncovered.

Despite these assurances, the opposition has continued to press for formal legal action, with Yadav noting that complaints regarding the handling of sacred offerings have escalated toward the potential filing of an First Information Report (FIR). Regional administrative officials have not publicly commented on the allegations, while the Trust maintains that its financial compliance processes remain entirely transparent.