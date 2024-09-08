Published 12:32 IST, September 8th 2024
NSA Doval to Visit Moscow for Peace Talks on Ukraine War Amid Putin's Call For India's Intervention
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is scheduled to visit Russia to engage in discussions about peace efforts related to the ongoing conflict with Ukraine
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Bhanu Pratap
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is scheduled to visit Russia to engage in discussions about peace efforts related to the ongoing conflict with Ukraine | Image: ani
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
07:25 IST, September 8th 2024