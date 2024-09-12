Published 21:11 IST, September 12th 2024
Odisha to Experience Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms as New Low-Pressure System Forms: IMD Alert
The IMD forecasts heavy rain and thunderstorms in Odisha from September 13-15 due to a low-pressure system forming over coastal Bangladesh.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Odisha to Experience Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms as New Low-Pressure System Forms: IMD Alert | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
