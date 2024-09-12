sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Delhi Rains | Bangladesh Violence | J&K Assembly Polls | Trump vs Harris | Sitaram Yechury | #JusticeforAbhaya | Manipur Unrest |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Odisha to Experience Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms as New Low-Pressure System Forms: IMD Alert

Published 21:11 IST, September 12th 2024

Odisha to Experience Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms as New Low-Pressure System Forms: IMD Alert

The IMD forecasts heavy rain and thunderstorms in Odisha from September 13-15 due to a low-pressure system forming over coastal Bangladesh.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Odisha to Experience Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms as New Low-Pressure System Forms: IMD Alert
Odisha to Experience Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms as New Low-Pressure System Forms: IMD Alert | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

21:11 IST, September 12th 2024