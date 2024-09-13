Published 10:51 IST, September 13th 2024
Over 48,000 Ganesh, Gauri Idols Immersed in Mumbai on Visarjan's 6th day
More than 48,000 idols of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Gauri were immersed in Mumbai on the sixth day of the festival dedicated to the elephant-headed deity
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
More than 48,000 idols of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Gauri were immersed in Mumbai on the sixth day of the festival dedicated to the elephant-headed deity | Image: PTI (Representational Image)
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
10:51 IST, September 13th 2024