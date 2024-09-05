Published 23:23 IST, September 5th 2024
Over 550 Complaints Registered On Delhi's Vigilance Portal, Majorly Against MCD, Delhi Police
VCIMS has so far received over 550 complaints, most of which pertained to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Delhi Police.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Over 550 Complaints Registered On Delhi's Vigilance Portal, Majorly Against MCD, Delhi Police | Image: X@MCD_Delhi
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
23:23 IST, September 5th 2024