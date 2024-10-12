Published 11:51 IST, October 12th 2024
Pakistani Drone Intercepted By BSF, Heroin and Empty Pistol Magazine Recovered in Punjab's Ferozepur
A packet of heroin weighing 498 grams and an empty pistol magazine were recovered after the BSF troops intercepted a Pakistani drone
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
A packet of heroin weighing 498 grams and an empty pistol magazine were recovered after the BSF troops intercepted a Pakistani drone | Image: PTI
