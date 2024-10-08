Published 07:51 IST, October 8th 2024
"Party Will Win 30-35 seats": J&K BJP Chief Ravinder Raina Ahead of Counting of Votes in UT
Ravinder Raina on Tuesday exuded confidence in BJP's victory in the Union Territory and said that the party will win 30-35 seats.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
"Party Will Win 30-35 seats...": J-K BJP Chief Ravinder Raina Ahead of Counting of Votes in Union Territory | Image: ani
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
07:51 IST, October 8th 2024