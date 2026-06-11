'Pushpa' Paraded In Half-Pants: Video Of Arrested TMC Leader Jahangir Khan's Public Humiliation In Falta Goes Viral

Falta: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Jahangir Khan, also known as 'Pushpa', faced massive public humiliation on Thursday as he was paraded on a road in Sahararhat, Falta, by the West Bengal Police in his half-pants. This comes after he was arrested from the India-Nepal border in Panitanki area on extortion and other charges on Monday.

From ‘Jhukega Nahi’ To Public Humiliation

A video of Jahangir Khan's parade is going viral on social media. He was seen walking on a road in a white T-shirt and half pants while several officers walked around him. A cop was seen holding his hand, as a precaution against any escape attempt.

The visuals were in stark contrast to his self-proclaimed image as ‘Pushpa’.

During the West Bengal Assembly election campaign, Khan compared himself to ‘Pushpa’, the smuggler-turned-strongman character played by actor Allu Arjun in the popular ‘Pushpa’ films.

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This came after Ajay Pal Sharma, an Uttar Pradesh-cadre 'enounter specialist' IPS officer appointed by the Election Commission as a police observer in West Bengal, was compared by many to the fictional police character played by actor Ajay Devgn in the ‘Singham’ film franchise.

Before the elections, raids were conducted by central forces and police at Khan's residence, led by Ajay Pal Sharma. Thereafter, Khan questioned the police actions and its authority and responding to the searches at his premises, declared that if the police officer was a ‘lion’, he is ‘Pushpa’ and would not bow before what he had described as the Election Commission's biased behaviour.

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His ‘Jhukega Nahi’ remark quickly became a major talking point in West Bengal politics during the election campaign.

Noting the contrast in Jahangir Khan's situation, BJP MP Saumitra Khan tweeted, “'Pushpa' to ‘fus’ ho gaya.”

Jahangir Khan's Arrest

The West Bengal Special Task Force (STF) Police arrested Jahangir Khan on Monday from the India- Nepal border.

Police suspected that he was attempting to flee to Nepal when he was intercepted and taken into custody. The STF had been closely tracking Khan's movements after he went absconding. Acting on intelligence regarding his location near the Nepal border area, a team of STF personnel launched an operation and successfully arrested him.

His arrest came after the Calcutta High Court refused to grant him interim protection, nothing that multiple police cases have been filed against him since the declaration of West Bengal Assembly election results on May 4.

Khan was TMC's candidate from Falta constituency, where re-polling was announced due to reports of widespread electoral malpractices. Notably, Khan had withdrawn from the repolling contest and had largely remained out of public view since the polling was held.