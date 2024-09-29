sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Nepal Floods | Burari rerun | Israel-Hezbollah War | RG Kar Case | Sunita Williams | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Jailed MP Amritpal Singh's Father to Launch Political Party in Punjab

Published 15:03 IST, September 29th 2024

Jailed MP Amritpal Singh's Father to Launch Political Party in Punjab

Jailed radical preacher Amritpal Singh's father Tarsem Singh on Sunday said he is going to float a political party in Punjab for "the welfare of all"

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
CONFIRMED: Amritpal Singh to Contest as Independently From Khadoor Sahib. 3 Things About Jailed Preacher
Jailed radical preacher Amritpal Singh's father Tarsem Singh on Sunday said he is going to float a political party in Punjab for "the welfare of all" | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

15:03 IST, September 29th 2024