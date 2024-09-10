sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Shimla Protests | Rahul Gandhi in US | Trump vs Harris | #JusticeforAbhaya | Manipur Unrest | US Open | Train Derailments |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Rahul Gandhi's State Of Mind Needs Forensic Analysis: Hardeep Singh Puri | Exclusive

Published 00:28 IST, September 11th 2024

Rahul Gandhi's State Of Mind Needs Forensic Analysis: Hardeep Singh Puri | Exclusive

Hardeep Singh Puri has slammed Rahul Gandhi and said that a forensic analysis should be done on his state of mind when he made the turban-kada statement.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri slams Rahul Gandhi over his turban-kada remark in US | Image: Republic TV
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

00:21 IST, September 11th 2024