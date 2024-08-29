Published 20:59 IST, August 29th 2024
Railways, Amazon Sign Deal To Scale Up Use of Train Network For Faster Delivery of Customer Packages
The railway ministry and e-commerce marketplace Amazon India signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Thursday.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Railways, Amazon Sign Deal To Scale Up Use of Train Network For Faster Delivery of Customer Packages | Image: Unsplash
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
20:59 IST, August 29th 2024