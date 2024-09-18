sb.scorecardresearch
  • Rajasthan: Girl Child Falls Into 600-Feet Deep Borewell In Dausa's Bandikui, Rescue Underway | VIDEO

Published 00:26 IST, September 19th 2024

Rajasthan: Girl Child Falls Into 600-Feet Deep Borewell In Dausa's Bandikui, Rescue Underway | VIDEO

A girl child fell into a 600-feet deep borewell in the Bandikui area of Rajasthan’s Dausa prompting the district administration to launch a rescue operation.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Rescue operation underway in Rajasthan's Dausa to rescue child
Rescue operation underway in Rajasthan's Dausa to rescue child fell in deep borewell | Image: ANI
22:10 IST, September 18th 2024