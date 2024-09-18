Published 00:26 IST, September 19th 2024
Rajasthan: Girl Child Falls Into 600-Feet Deep Borewell In Dausa's Bandikui, Rescue Underway | VIDEO
A girl child fell into a 600-feet deep borewell in the Bandikui area of Rajasthan’s Dausa prompting the district administration to launch a rescue operation.
Rescue operation underway in Rajasthan's Dausa to rescue child fell in deep borewell | Image: ANI
September 18th 2024