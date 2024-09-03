sb.scorecardresearch
  • Ranchi: Private Schools to Remain Closed on Wednesday as Buses Taken for Govt Event

Published 20:32 IST, September 3rd 2024

Ranchi: Private Schools to Remain Closed on Wednesday as Buses Taken for Govt Event

A majority of the private schools in Ranchi will be closed on Wednesday as the administration has taken their buses for a government function

Reported by: Digital Desk
Ranchi's private schools to remain closed on Wednesday as buses taken for govt event | Image: Shutterstock
